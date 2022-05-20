DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Elijah Pryor has watched as his daughter turned her life around.

“The last day of [physical] therapy she came out and she hugged me. A big hug. [She] had crocodile tears in her eyes. She said daddy ‘I’m finished with therapy.’ I said, ‘that’s right baby.’ I said, ‘don’t stop, keep going. She hasn’t stopped,” he said as tears filled his eyes.

Pryor said his daughter continues to recover from the physical and mental pain of being shot.

In the wee hours of Dec. 13, 2021, Durham police said six young people in a stolen SUV were shot.

Isaiah Carrington, 19, and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton were killed. Pryor said his 17-year-old daughter was also in the car. He said she was shot in the back and leg area.

Pryor said the shooting was a wake-up call for his daughter. He also said as she was going through physical therapy, she started to turn things around.

She earned her high school diploma and has enrolled in Durham Technical Community College. She also is planning to start a support group for people dealing with gun violence.

“It started with the kid’s impact with the situation. All of them already looked at her like a big sister. She has a new nephew so she’s changing her life for him also,” Pryor said.

Pryor said the support group is still in the early stages. For more information on his daughter’s efforts, click here.

Last month, police arrested 21-year-old Keon Beal in Washington, D.C. in connection with December’s shooting. He is charged with murder.