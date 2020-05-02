Daughter mourns dad who died after contracting COVID-19 at Durham nursing home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes continue to rise.

According to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in Durham County, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, five cases at the Durham VA Community Living Center, two at Hillcrest Convalescent Center, and 49 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

NCDHHS officials also say that there have been 12 deaths at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, one death at Hillcrest Convalescent Center, and six deaths at Treyburn Rehabilitation.

Wendy Bouda’s father, Rodney Lowe, had been a resident of Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since 2017.

Bouda said her father contracted the virus at the nursing home last month and she said the facility did not notify her about it until two weeks after he tested positive.

“I just wish that we would’ve been told earlier,” Bouda said. “We were never notified that there was such a big problem there at the facility.”

Just three days after Bouda found out her father had the coronavirus, he died.

Bouda said her father was only 64-years-old, and aside from his recent stroke and his disabilities, he didn’t have any other underlying health conditions.

“It’s just upsetting because we could’ve had more time to prepare ourselves or I could’ve made him comfortable sooner,” Bouda said.

In addition, she said the officials at the nursing home never told her about the more than 100 coronavirus cases at the facility.

“To me, somewhere there was a failure to protect its residents,” Bouda said. “When you look at the other neighboring healthcare facilities or rehab facilities around Durham, they don’t have near as many cases of COVID-19. What are they doing different than Durham Nursing and Rehab?”

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to find out what their protocol is for contacting families about coronavirus cases, but we did not hear back from the facility.

As Bouda laid her father to rest this week, she said she hopes that the nursing facility will do what they can to prevent the spread.

“I would hope that in the future they would have a better plan to eliminate exposure to their members that are living there,” Bouda said. “And that they would have just common decency of communication throughout the process.”

Officials with NCDHHS also said that of the 111 coronavirus cases at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 79 of the cases are residents and 32 of the cases are staff members.

