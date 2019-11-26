Dave Chappelle announces 3 shows in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Dave Chappelle is coming to Durham.
The stand-up comedy star will play three shows at the Carolina Theatre December 7-10.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
He also announced a stop at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville on December 11.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wake County Animal Center at capacity, desperately in need of adopters
- Survey: You need an annual salary of $116,550 to be happy in Raleigh
- Grandsons grant grandfather his one dying wish: To have one more beer together
- Here’s how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving
- Man arrested for trying to race officer in unmarked car, police say