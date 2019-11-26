Dave Chappelle announces 3 shows in Durham

Dave Chappelle

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference for “A Star Is Born” on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Dave Chappelle is coming to Durham.

The stand-up comedy star will play three shows at the Carolina Theatre December 7-10.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

He also announced a stop at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville on December 11.

