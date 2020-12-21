Days before Christmas, Durham home heavily damaged in fire; 3 people, 2 dogs displaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people and their two dogs are without a home just days before Christmas following a late-night fire on Sunday, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire call in the 600-block of Mimosa Street at 11:55 p.m., officials said.

“The fire department responded with 15 pieces of apparatus that carried 34 firefighters,” Division Chief C-Shift David Swain said in a press release.

Arriving crews found the single-family home engulfed by flames on the roof. The fire department was able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes but the house suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage, Swain said.

The home was occupied by three people and their two dogs when the fire occurred. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely and without injury, according to officials.

The Red Cross will assist the family after being displaced from their home less than a week away from Christmas.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, Swain said.