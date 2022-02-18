DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies are now equipped with bodycams.



DCSO said in a release these cameras will be used for documentation purposes, including interactions with victims, witnesses, and others during law enforcement-public encounters, arrests, and critical incidents.

“I am confident these devices will strengthen our accountability and transparency to the public, will aid in the de-escalation of conflicts, and subsequently, will add another tool necessary for the successful investigation of crime in our communities,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a release. “The practice of using body-worn cameras is a step in the right direction to better capture evidence during events we face daily; be it crimes and/or general interaction with local citizens. We hope, and feel confident that over time, the visibility, general practice, and use of BWC will become a valuable addition to enhancing our ability to better serve Durham County.”

The 178 cameras in service capture both audio and video data. The sheriff’s office said officers will activate their cameras during encounters with victims, witnesses, and suspects.

The sheriff’s office will has also purchased 102 dash cameras. DCSO IT Director Vincent Ritter said, “When a deputy activates their blue lights or exceeds 85 miles per hour, both the body-worn camera and the dash camera will automatically turn on and will not stop recording until it is turned off.”



DCSO hopes the cameras will improve transparency and accountability. The next phase of the camera project launches later this year. That phase will add more dash cameras and bodycams in the detention facility.