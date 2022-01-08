Dead person found lying in road in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials say that a man was found dead in a road late Saturday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11:50 a.m. as a person lying in a road, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The person — who was described only as a male — was found on Old Oxford Road between Red Mill and Snow Hill roads.

The dead man was found near the overpass for the Little River, deputies said.

A group of at least 11 vehicles along with several officers were seen just off the road on a hill near the bridge over the Little River.

Old Oxford Road will be closed between International Drive and Snow Hill for the next two to three hours while an investigation is underway, officials said.

Officials are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 a.m. and noon to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.