DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a shooting on 15-501 late Tuesday that left a 19-year-old dead was not a random incident.

The Durham Police Department’s preliminary investigation showed the shooting was also not a road rage incident.

The shooting took place on 15-501 North near Pickett Road shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said they found Jeremiah Tobias Dixon, 19, inside a vehicle, and he had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on-scene.

Police said the shots were fired from another vehicle that was also headed northbound.

If you know anything, contact Investigator M. Adams at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29546 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.