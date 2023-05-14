DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash in Durham has closed a road in the city Sunday night, according to police.

The Durham Police Department said the wreck happened around 7:30 p.m., closing Hillsborough Road/U.S. 70 Business.

Police said that a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Operations Drive.

The crash closed Hillsborough Road between Operations Drive and Neal Road.

EMS responded but the motorcyclist died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road will be closed for several hours. Please find an alternate route,” Durham police said in a short statement about the wreck.

The road is expected to be clear by midnight, according to the NCDOT.