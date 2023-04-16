DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were shot and two of them have died after two overnight shootings at opposite ends of the city, Durham police said Sunday.

Officers said the first shooting happened at about 11:05 a.m. Saturday night on the 300 block of East Cornwallis Road.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in an aggravated assault.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4440, ext. or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Less than two hours later, at about 12:53 a.m., Durham police said they were called to a shooting on the 900 block of Clarendon St.

When they arrived, officers said they found two men shot.

One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Investigators told CBS 17 that neither of the shootings appear to be random.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.