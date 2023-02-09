DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that Wednesday’s deadly shooting on the American Tobacco Trail did not appear to be random.

Two Hillside High School students were shot with one dying from his injuries. Hillside was one of three nearby schools that were under a secure status Wednesday afternoon as police investigated the incident.

The other two were Durham School of Technology and W.G. Pearson Elementary. No other students were harmed.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

The two juvenile males were shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road, police said.