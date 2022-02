DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning officers arrived to the 1300 block of Calvin Street to find one adult male who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on-scene.

This is currently an active scene as police investigate and no further information is available.

