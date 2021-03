DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a death investigation is now a homicide after a body was found outside a hotel in the 5000 block of NC 55 Highway Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased person outside the hotel and discovered the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released the identity of the vicitm.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.