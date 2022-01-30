Demand for mental health services continues to grow as Triangle providers work to ease strain

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Briana Yarber has been in the mental health field for about 10 years.

In May 2020, she took a chance and opened her business, BJY Counseling — just months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I consider it divine intervention. I really want to help people of color. I really want to help people in the LGBTQ+ community,” said Yarber.

“I’ve been seeing clients with increased depression, increased substance abuse, anxiety [and] lot of health anxiety,” she added.

According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, psychologists are reporting a large increase in demand for treatment of anxiety and depression compared to 2020.

“The mental health field is definitely overwhelmed,” Yarber said.

The psychological association’s survey also shows psychologists who reported receiving more referrals in 2021 saw that number double from 2020.

Almost seven in 10 psychologists’ waitlists have grown since the start of the pandemic, according to the survey.

“I had to stop keeping a waitlist because I said ‘this is impossible’,” Yarber said.

Yarber said she and fellow therapists have been working together to help ease the strain.

“Don’t be afraid to email or call somebody and say ‘hey, do you have a colleague that’s accepting new clients’,” she said.

“Because I will tell them real quick ‘hey, my friend has two openings. They are awesome. Email them right now.’ I’ll tell them ‘I’m sending you over.’ So, we are networking and connecting like that to help people too,” Yarber explained.

Another thing Yarber said to keep in mind is to check with your insurance company to see who they cover.

Also, she said telehealth can be a good tool to help expand a search for a mental health provider.