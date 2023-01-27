DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Wet, cold weather has tested devoted Duke fans as they camp to get their spot inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for the rivalry home game against UNC.

Last year, the annual tradition had a longer camping timeframe for Coach K’s final season and brought snow and multiple freezing nights.

Although this year is a milder winter, wet weather flooded tents this week and one cold evening dipped below the 25-degree threshold allow students to leave.

“Rained all day, all night, like 20 mile an hour winds it got pretty crazy. Our tarp was everywhere,” student Liv Jordan said.

It’s the first Kville tenting season that Coach K will not lead Blue Devils men’s basketball.

Students said they’re keeping the tradition going while welcoming a new era for the team.

“The continuation of Kville is a testament not only to the legacy that he’s created here at Duke, but also of the strength of the community,” Jordan said.

Duke will take on UNC at home on February 4.

“The excitement gets more and more exciting every day because we have more people and get closer to the game,” line monitor Langley Barnes said.