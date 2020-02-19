Despite some moving home, many McDougald Terrace families still in motels

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For nearly six weeks, Lisa Green’s daughter and granddaughter have been out of their Durham home at McDougald Terrace.

“I’ll just be glad when she comes back home,” Green said.

Her family has been staying at a hotel. For Green, she doesn’t know when they will be able to come back home.

“It’s overwhelming for her,” Green said about her daughter. “Little baby is ready to get home, play with her toys, ride her bike and all of that.”

This week, much of the neighborhood is quiet with people staying elsewhere.

Residents began moving back into units late last week.

For Mark Morehead, wondering when he’s getting back home is on his mind.

He’s spent 14 years in McDougald Terrace, but for the last four weeks, his home has also been a hotel.

“It ain’t like home,” Morehead said.

CBS 17 is learning about recent crimes reported in the neighborhood as the residents are away.

According to Durham Police, this includes three burglaries, five vandalisms and two larcenies reported from January 1 through February 15.

Both Green and Morehead are keeping an eye on their units.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff in there that I own,” Morehead said.

For Morehead, he’s hoping he can come back home soon.

“I’m just waiting on my name to be called and hoping I’ll be next,” he said. “It just is what it is, but things are going to straighten out, I hope, for the better.”

Durham Housing Authority officials told CBS 17 the next group of residents will be able to come home sometime this week. It’s unknown when exactly that will happen.

Tuesday, CBS 17 reached out to Durham Housing Authority officials but haven’t heard back.

