DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff says a detainee at the Durham County Detention Center has died Thursday after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead has not yet released the identity of the detainee, pending notification of next of kin, but did confirm the death Thursday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m.

Birkhead said this is an ongoing investigation and plans to release more information at a later date.

No further details were given.