DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A real estate development trust has acquired the 774,000-square-foot IBM 500 Campus.
Hines Global Income Trust Inc. said Monday that the acquisition expands its presence in the region and further diversifies its $3.9 billion portfolio, a news release stated.
“The site offers multiple future redevelopment opportunities, showcasing HGIT’s strategy of procuring assets that create the potential to leverage Hines’ end-to-end multi-asset class expertise,” according to the release.
The four-building campus is adjacent to the Research Triangle Park.
“This strategic acquisition in one of our high priority markets expands our portfolio through a sale-leaseback in the highly sought-after Research Triangle area,” said Alfonso Munk, Hines’ CIO of the Americas and president of HGIT. “As this market continues to experience significant investment, we believe the asset will be well-positioned for continued growth and opportunity.”
Beyond the campus, Hines’ presence in the Raleigh-Durham market includes Fenton, the 92-acre mixed-use district in Cary and the Market District at American Tobacco, a 782,000-square-foot mixed-use development in downtown Durham. It also owns Waverly Place, a Whole Foods-anchored retail center in Cary.