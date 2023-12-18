DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A real estate development trust has acquired the 774,000-square-foot IBM 500 Campus.

Hines Glob­al Income Trust Inc. said Monday that the acqui­si­tion expands its pres­ence in the region and fur­ther diver­si­fies its $3.9 bil­lion port­fo­lio, a news release stated.

“The site offers mul­ti­ple future rede­vel­op­ment opportunities, show­cas­ing HGIT’s strat­e­gy of procur­ing assets that cre­ate the potential to lever­age Hines’ end-to-end mul­ti-asset class exper­tise,” according to the release.

The four-building campus is adja­cent to the Research Tri­an­gle Park.

​“This strate­gic acqui­si­tion in one of our high pri­or­i­ty mar­kets expands our port­fo­lio through a sale-lease­back in the high­ly sought-after Research Tri­an­gle area,” said Alfon­so Munk, Hines’ CIO of the Amer­i­c­as and pres­i­dent of HGIT. ​“As this mar­ket con­tin­ues to expe­ri­ence sig­nif­i­cant invest­ment, we believe the asset will be well-posi­tioned for con­tin­ued growth and oppor­tu­ni­ty.”

Beyond the cam­pus, Hines’ pres­ence in the Raleigh-Durham mar­ket includes Fen­ton, the 92-acre mixed-use dis­trict in Cary and the Mar­ket Dis­trict at Amer­i­can Tobac­co, a 782,000-square-foot mixed-use devel­op­ment in down­town Durham. It also owns Waver­ly Place, a Whole Foods-anchored retail center in Cary.