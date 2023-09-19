DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham street lined with fast food restaurants, auto shops and gas stations could soon be joined by what’s being called a “transformative development.”

That’ll replace the current Coca-Cola bottling plant on Hillsborough Road, a community staple for decades. Tim Dodge lives right next door.

“It’s probably not every day a neighbor comes in here and says ‘we’re going to miss a light-industrial development next to us,'” he said at last week’s planning commission meeting. “The Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been a fantastic neighbor.”

Last week, the Durham Planning Commission recommended that the City Council approve the Westside Bottling Project. It will include up to 405 townhouses and multi-family apartments along with a grocery store and coffee shop.

“Will our neighborhood change?… Yes,” Dodge said. “We’re not opposed to that change.”

After operating for over 60 years off of Hillsborough Road, that Coca-Cola bottling plant is moving to Apex.

Jay Douglas, Executive Director with the developer Ardent, tells CBS 17 the plan is to close the purchase of the old plant after the city council’s approval.

“We have looked towards ways to address the historicity of the site as well as naming it after the bottling feature which has operated over the last several decades,” Douglas said.

Though open to the idea, some who live nearby have a few concerns.

“A particular concern as we move through this process was an increase in traffic,” Dot Doyle said, still in favor of the project. “This part of the neighborhood has 45 homes and we’re going to have 400 additional units from this project.”

If granted the final approval by Council, the plan is to start construction in January 2025 with some of the tenants moving in at the end of 2026.

“We want to continue to be engaged in this discussion through the construction, demolition and ongoing work with the developer,” Dodge said.

The total cost, according to the developer, is nearly $175 million. Some of the units in the building will be designated as affordable.

In a statement sent to CBS 17 by Douglas, the developer said in part “we have focused heavily on the usability of the retail component of the mixed-use development. In my experience, well-developed lifestyle centers have the ability to define a community – creating an amenity to the surrounding neighborhoods.”