RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

In 2019, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% Of the population, had diabetes. 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.

And in 2019, 96 million Americans aged 18 and older had prediabetes.

The American Diabetes Association of North Carolina is hosting the 2023 North Carolina State of Diabetes Health Expo at Durham Technical College on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Click here to register for the expo.

Click here to learn more about the American Diabetes Association’s fight against diabetes and some healthy eating and lifestyle tips, as well as the flyer and link to register for the health expo.