Different Durham organizations celebrate Black workers, fight for rights on Labor Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Different organizations came together in Durham on Labor Day to celebrate Black workers and fight for their rights.

“The community has been standing together. There have been multiple mutual aid funds in the city,” said community organizer Kyla Hartsfield.

The groups held a caravan parade and rally to highlight the issues faced in the workplace.

“We always celebrate Labor Day by putting the fight back into Labor Day, putting the labor back into Labor Day,” said community organizer Chanelle Croxton.

They’re fighting for living wages and hazard pay, especially while working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s especially important because especially with COVID-19, people are losing their jobs, they’re being exposed and they just want to keep their families safe,” said community organizer Steph Hopkins.

The group also wants to provide support for families impacted by gentrification and stop evictions.

“We always have to be putting workers first because workers are the force that make the world go round,” said Croxton.

They say they want the government to put more funding into various issues. Their rally signs say they want to defund the police.

“To at least have as much investment in the people and community members of Durham as there is in policing that we have,” said Hartsfield.

Along with highlighting the changes they want made, the Labor Day festivities were about celebrating Black workers and the work they do.

“We exist, we’re here, we’re trying to survive and we’re trying to take care of each other and the more support we have in that the better,” said Hopkins.

For more information on the efforts by the groups, go to https://www.weready.org, https://www.byp100.org/ or https://www.domesticworkers.org.

