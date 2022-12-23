DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizations across the country and right here in Durham are working to make sure those in need have a very merry holiday season.

Outside of the Durham Rescue Mission building on Friday, dozens of people lined up to receive gifts and food as the nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas event.

Volunteers passed out toys to children along with a Christmas dinner.

High winds did force the organization to move the majority of the event indoors, but Rob Tart, CEO of the Durham Rescue Mission, said despite the conditions, they are making do with what they have.

“We’re gonna have our dinner inside and hopefully feed everybody the best we can,” said Tart. “Poverty doesn’t take a break to weather. Poverty doesn’t take…as a matter of fact this could make poverty worse for some people, so these children who need these toys, they need these toys so if they’re going to come out here in this weather, we’re going to give it to them.”

A long line forms outside of Durham Rescue Mission on Friday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Robert Goins and Michelle Stevens agree.

They came out with their four kids to volunteer.

“We have such a big family. We have four kids and then it’s us and we wanted to give back and so we wanted to do something good with our time other than stay at home and watch tv,” said Goins.

The Durham Rescue Mission says they hope to help about 2,000 people during the holidays.

“I want to see that the people that need this get it. I think there’s so much in the world that… [you question] does it get to the right place? And this, you can see it firsthand, it’s getting to the right place,” said Goins.

“People get the clothes that they need. People get the food that they need. It’s a really great thing. Today with the weather being cold it’s really going to be an extra help,” Goins added.

The organization plans to celebrate all weekend long.

Saturday they plan to host a Christmas brunch on their women and children’s campus. They also plan to host a breakfast on their men’s campus on Christmas Day.