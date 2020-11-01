Dirt bike rider dies in head-on crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A dirt bike rider died after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:05 p.m. along East Club Road at Cascadilla Street, according to Durham police.

The rider of the dirt bike was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died, police said.

The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Club Boulevard when he turned left into the path of a green 125 Suzuki dirt bike, police said in a news release.

The dirt bike struck the front left bumper of the Silverado, according to police

Jarrein Smith, 21, of Durham was later identified as the dirt bike rider who died, police said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that Smith was riding the dirt bike on a dark roadway with no headlight and not wearing a helmet,” the news release said.

The crash is still under investigation.