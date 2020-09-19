Disabled Durham veteran’s wheelchair ramp destroyed by drunk driver, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham disabled veteran’s wheelchair ramp outside his home was destroyed by a drunk driver on Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a crash at a home in the 2500-block of Holloway Street at around 3 a.m.

Police said the driver was drunk when they crashed their car into the wheelchair ramp outside the veteran’s home. The driver didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

A drunk driver destroyed a disabled Durham veteran’s wheelchair ramp (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

A drunk driver destroyed a disabled Durham veteran’s wheelchair ramp (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The vehicle involved in the crash didn’t suffer much damage, but the 45-year-old veteran’s wheelchair ramp is now a mangled mess.

The man told CBS 17 he woke up to a loud bang and went outside to find a car had destroyed his ramp.

The veteran said he was extremely upset because getting out of his house will now be very difficult for him.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: