DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Discover Durham is asking for the public’s input on a 20-year vision and roadmap for the city.

An anonymous survey is now online for people to complete.

It’s expected to take about 10 minutes to fill out.

Those who take part in the survey will be entered for a chance to win a drawing for one of three $100 gift cards.

Two public town halls are set to be held on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

