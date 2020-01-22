Displaced families upset Durham city leaders take trip to Costa Rica amidst CO crisis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families who have been displaced from their public housing apartments for weeks are angry after finding out two city Durham city councilors are taking a city paid trip to Costa Rica in the midst of the carbon monoxide crisis.

Durham city councilors Jillian Johnson and Javiera Caballero will be taking a trip to Costa Rica from February 10-19 as part of the Sister Cities Program, according to city officials.

Officials could not tell us how much the trip will cost, but CBS 17 was told that the funding will come from the city councilor’s respective travel budgets. CBS 17 learned that some of the funds in the travel budget come from property and sales tax, as well as other funding sources.

This trip comes as about 300 people remain displaced from their McDougald Terrace apartments after high levels of carbon monoxide were found in multiple apartment units. As the Durham Housing Authority completes inspections and repairs, families are forced to stay in hotels for going on four weeks.

In addition, five other public housing complexes are also being tested for carbon monoxide as well.

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady was angry when she found out the two city councilors were taking this trip in the midst of the crisis plaguing public housing in Durham.

“That is the most disgusting thing I’ve heard of in all my life,” Canady said. “When they’re over there in Costa Rica, they are having a good time. But we are still living over here in poverty, we are still living with mold, and we are still living with carbon monoxide issues. That is unacceptable.”

But CBS 17 found out that none of the money used to pay for this trip came from affordable housing funds or bond money.

“This is not a vacation and the money that’s funding this trip is not being taken from any funds that are going towards relief efforts, nor is it or can these funds be legally transferred to relief efforts,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton, Durham city councilor for Ward 2.

Middleton said the trip was planned before this crisis. He added that his colleagues have many responsibilities, which include representing the city of Durham all over the world.

“It’s important that the other work of the city go forward while we are still focusing on this very important crisis that claims our attention now,” Middleton said.

CBS 17 reached out to both city councilor Jillian Johnson and Javiera Caballero for a comment.

Caballero did not get back with CBS 17.

Jillian Johnson was not available to go on camera on Wednesday, but she sent the following statement which says in part:

“…while we have not yet gotten a request from DHA for help funding the work at the Mac, when we do I believe the council will enthusiastically support the request.” Jillian Johnson

Canady still argues that the city councilor’s decision to take this trip sends the wrong message.

“You can’t keep telling me you feel sorry for us and you know this, if you haven’t walked the walk,” Canady said. “I don’t want to hear none of it.”