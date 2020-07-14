Falls Lake possible drowning reported, but later is determined to be unfounded

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams were called out to an area of Falls Lake after a woman said she saw someone jump off a bridge into the lake Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. along the Cheek Road bridge over Falls Lake.

A woman told authorities that she thought she saw someone jump into the lake and when she went back she did not see anyone on the bridge, so she called 911.

Authorities were investigating a possible drowning, but were not sure if anyone actually jumped into the lake. Officials later said the report about the possible drowning was “unfounded.”

The Durham County Sheriffs Office sent their dive team to look in areas around the bridge, but that search later was called off.

