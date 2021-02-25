DNA evidence helps Durham police charge man jailed in Texas with 2015 rape case

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police charged a man in connection with a 2015 rape, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. Police said that in the early morning hours on May 31, 2015, he broke into a woman’s home while wearing a mask and armed with a knife. He then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators entered DNA from the scene into the national Combined DNA Index System. A positive match was returned in November, police said.

Dominguez-Aguiar is serving a 10-month prison sentence in Texas for illegal re-entry into the country. These warrants are scheduled to be served to him when he completes his sentence in Texas, police said.