DNA evidence helps Durham police charge man jailed in Texas with 2015 rape case

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police charged a man in connection with a 2015 rape, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. Police said that in the early morning hours on May 31, 2015, he broke into a woman’s home while wearing a mask and armed with a knife. He then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators entered DNA from the scene into the national Combined DNA Index System. A positive match was returned in November, police said.

Dominguez-Aguiar is serving a 10-month prison sentence in Texas for illegal re-entry into the country. These warrants are scheduled to be served to him when he completes his sentence in Texas, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories