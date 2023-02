DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects in an aggravated assault.

Officers said it happened around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1900 block of West Markham Avenue.

The suspects were driving what is believed to be a burgundy or purple Kia Forte.

Durham police shared surveillance photos of the suspects.

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.