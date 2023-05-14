DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman accused of assaulting a minor, the police department said Sunday morning.

Police said the woman struck a juvenile while he was standing outside of his school.

The said she then left on a Durham bus and appeared to talk to herself.

The police department shared surveillance photos of the woman.

One of them has a time stamp of about 12:07 p.m. on April 25.

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4281 ext. 29123.