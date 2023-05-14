DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman accused of assaulting a minor, the police department said Sunday morning.
Police said the woman struck a juvenile while he was standing outside of his school.
The said she then left on a Durham bus and appeared to talk to herself.
The police department shared surveillance photos of the woman.
One of them has a time stamp of about 12:07 p.m. on April 25.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4281 ext. 29123.