DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a burglary suspect they said broke into a school.

They’re hoping the public can help them identify a man who they said broke into Holton Career Resource School at 401 North Driver St.

At about 12:45 a.m. on March 6, officers said he broke into the high school and stole a school laptop.

The police department provided surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator D.T. Stocks at (919) 560-4281 ext. 29124 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.