DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing.

Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road.

They provided a photo of the suspect.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.