DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday they’re asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

At about 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, officers said the man was believed to have robbed a bank on South Miami Boulevard.

They said he entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The bank teller gave him money from the till and he fled the scene, according to the police department.

It is not known how much money he left with.

Police said the man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a heavy build.

They said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, purple shorts and a camouflage mask.

The police department shared a photo of who they believe to be the suspect.

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29282 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.