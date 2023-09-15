DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help for information regarding a homicide on Sunday.

On Sunday shortly after midnight, officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 100 block of Hunt Street near North Magnum Street.

Police said they found Romero Eathel Bent, 23, shot. EMS took Bent to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed that Bent was at a party on Hunt Street when he was shot. It is believed that several people were at the party when the shooting happened. Police believe they fled before officers arrived.

Anyone who attended the party or has information about the events that transpired during the time of the incident is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. In addition, anyone who has pictures or videos from the party is encouraged to send those images to cid@durhamnc.gov.