DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are asking the public to help them identify several men who were involved in a theft at a BP gas station convenience store, the Durham Police Department said Friday.

Police said the men are believed to have stolen something at the BP at 3101 North Roxboro St.

The police department shared photos of five suspects.

(Durham Police Department)

Police have not said when the theft happened or what the suspects stole.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer M. Bonfiglio at 919-560-4440 ext. 29124.