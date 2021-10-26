Do you recognize her? Durham police asking for help ID’ing bank robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, a woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 4709 Hope Valley Road around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 and robbed the bank.

Surveillance photos from the bank show a woman with curly black hair, big sunglasses, and a patterned face mask standing at the teller window inside the bank.

No weapon is visible in the photos and police did not say that any were involved in the commission of the crime.

Durham robbery surveillance photo (Durham Police Department)

Police did not specify how much money the suspect got away with but photos show the woman taking a large stack of $20 bills.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or with any additional information is asked to call Investigator N. Byrd with the Robbery Unit at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.