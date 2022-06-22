DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help deputies identify the suspect in a recent overnight lab break-in.

Deputies say a man broke into Shattuck Labs on Alexandria Way in Research Triangle Park just before 1 a.m. on June 16.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene later that morning after an employee with the company called and reported the break-in.

Investigators believe the man broke windows to access the building.

After entering, surveillance video shows him opening cabinets and refrigerators throughout the building.

According to staff, the research lab did not contain any chemicals that could be used maliciously, and it does not appear anything was taken.

The suspect is described as a male, about 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880 or their nonemergency line at 919-560-0900.

Officials say you may also contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and tips leading to felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward.