DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released images of a man they say robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they are investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 2000 W. Main St.

Police said, “A man wearing a medical mask and hat pulled down over his face entered the bank…and handed a teller a note demanding money.”

No weapon was seen, witnesses told police.

After handing the note over and getting cash, the man left the bank. Police said they’re not sure how much money he took.

The suspect was described as a tall white male in his late 30s. He was wearing a gray or blue shirt with printing on the front, a camouflage hat with a Chevrolet logo on the front, and green and red or orange gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.