RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Does one Triangle city really rank as one of the worst places in the United States for recreation?

One website seems to think so.

Wallethub puts Durham at No. 98 in its ranking of the 100 largest U.S cities for recreation.

The personal finance website evaluated the cities based on four broad categories: Entertainment and recreational facilities were worth 40 percent of the score, costs were worth 30 percent, the quality of parks was worth 20 percent and weather made up the final 10 percent.

Durham ranked in the bottom quarter of cities in three of those areas, coming in 98th in the quality of its parks — which includes the acreage of parks for every 1,000 residents, and how many people live within walking distance to parks.

Durham did come in at No. 26 in costs. And overall it scored better than Newark, New Jersey, and last-place Chula Vista, California.

Raleigh wasn’t a whole lot higher, checking in at No. 83 overall.

Las Vegas was No. 1, followed by the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa.