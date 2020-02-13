Dog at center of animal cruelty case now up for adoption in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog, once at the center of an animal cruelty case, is now up for adoption.

Hemi was found about eight months ago in Rockingham County. Now she’s in the Triangle where Triangle Beagle Rescue is helping her find her forever home.

Whether playing with toys or perched on the back of the couch, Hemi lives a comfortable life at her foster home in Durham.

Life was likely not so comfortable for the pup when police say they found her outside a Rockingham County home last June.

According to a police report: a brown and black dog was chained to a stake in Eden; “The chain was embedded in the dog’s neck” and had to be cut off with bolt cutters.

Police say a woman who lived in the home told officers the dog had been chained since February – about four months earlier.

Staff at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, which took Hemi in, described her wound as “gruesome” and said they could see “several layers of skin and muscle once the chain was removed,” but seeing her now, you’d never know it.

“Hemi seems to be incredibly resilient,” said Triangle Beagle Rescue volunteer Brook Terran. “She spent the past few months getting healthy and looks like she’s made a full recovery.”

The shelter says Hemi stayed there for months, becoming a favorite among staff, and after the animal cruelty case went through the courts, Triangle Beagle Rescue took her in.

Volunteers say she doesn’t seem to show any long term effects from what happened. “It seems to have just rolled right off her in a way you just have to be grateful for that. It doesn’t seem to have stuck with her and she’s just this happy go lucky dog,” said Terran.

Now she’s just waiting for her forever home. If you’d like to find out more about Hemi, you can click here.