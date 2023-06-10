DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was rescued from a massive house fire that displaced two people in Durham Saturday.

The fire was reported just after 2:50 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Ruby Ridge Road, which is in a neighborhood just south of N.C. 90 near U.S. 70, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.

On arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the roof and rear of the house, officials said.

“Attack lines were deployed and the fire was brought under control in under 10 minutes. There was significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the house,” officials said in the news release.

Photos showed heavy flames coming from the house and damage to much of the home.

Photo by Durham Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Roberts

A dog was rescued and treated by Durham County EMS for minor smoke inhalation. No people were at home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The two people displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.