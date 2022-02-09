Dog rescued from Durham home after electrical fire in attic, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham and Redwood Fire Departments were called to a house fire on Lodestone Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story single-family home.

Thirty-four firefighters responded, taking them approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The two adults and one child who live in the home were not there at the time but the family’s dog was. It was rescued and uninjured, the Durham Fire Department said.

Additionally, the department said the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. An investigation found the fire started in the attic, and it was determined the cause of the blaze was accidental and due to electrical issues, officials confirmed.

The American Red Cross, friends and family are now helping the family.

Durham County EMS and Durham Police also assisted in the response.