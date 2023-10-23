DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was saved as the pooch was plucked from an 8-foot-deep confined space under a porch in Durham early Monday morning.

The dog somehow fell into the hole in a crawl space in the 2000 block of East Pettigrew Street, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

A Durham Fire Department crew member had to rappel down to reach the dog, deputies said in a news release.

Photos from the scene showed the dog in a very narrow brick-lined deep trench that could only be accessed from under a porch.

It took several fire workers about 30 minutes to free the dog.

“Luckily, the dog was not in any kind of hazardous situation aside from not being able to get out,” the Durham Fire Department said.

Crews with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control team also came to the scene.

“We’ve determined the pet is a stray with no microchip. The animal is safe and sound and was transported to the Durham County Animal Shelter to be reclaimed,” the sheriff’s office said.