Domestic violence advocates call for harsher penalties for protective order violations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday morning, Durham police aid Lequintin Ford, 33, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend 28-year-old Victoria St. Hillaire and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of the UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham.

According to court records in Alamance County, Ford was accused of making a harassing phone call to St. Hillaire last month, stalking, and violating a protective order.

St. Hillaire had taken out multiple protective orders against Ford since 2015, according to court documents.

CBS 17 also found four other women in Durham and Orange counties that had protective orders against Ford or claimed he had abused them.

“For many perpetrators, they (protective orders) are a deterrent to continuing to abuse their partner, but obviously it doesn’t work in all cases,” said Cordelia Heaney, executive director of the Compass Center.

The Compass Center is an organization that last year helped 1,300 domestic violence victims in Orange County.

Heaney thinks the punishment for violating a protective order isn’t harsh enough.

“The maximum that someone can get from violating a protective order is 150 days in jail, and most people don’t get that sort of penalty,” Heaney said. “I think every case is different, but we really need to look at addressing this issue in a systemic way and not just case by case.”

Attorney Daniel Meier deals with domestic violence cases. He said increasing the punishment could help, but he also thinks making mental health services more readily available would get to the root of the issue.

“Unless there’s law enforcement around or something else, there’s just not a whole lot you can do to stop someone from violating it,” Meier said. “I think women need to turn to the court system and they need to turn to counseling. We also need to work on the court system itself to make sure that there’s alternatives for the men and that there’s things like anger management.”

There have been more than 50 domestic violence homicides in North Carolina in 2019.

If you know of someone who needs help, you can contact the Compass Center’s hotline at 919-929-7122.

You can also contact any of the following organizations that provide domestic violence services.: InterAct, NCCADV, and the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry counties.

