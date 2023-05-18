DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men that had been shot. When EMS arrived they pronounced one man on the scene, and the second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.