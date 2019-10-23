Downed power lines close Highway 55 in downtown Durham

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a tractor-trailer tore down low-hanging powerlines on Highway 55 in downtown Durham early Wednesday.

Highway 55/Alston Avenue is closed from Lawson Street to Cecil Street along the campus of North Carolina Central University.

The tractor-trailer hit the low hanging powerlines, which caused a transformer to blow out.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

No word on when the road will reopen.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss