Downed power lines close Highway 55 in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a tractor-trailer tore down low-hanging powerlines on Highway 55 in downtown Durham early Wednesday.

Highway 55/Alston Avenue is closed from Lawson Street to Cecil Street along the campus of North Carolina Central University.

The tractor-trailer hit the low hanging powerlines, which caused a transformer to blow out.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

No word on when the road will reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NC-55 is closed from Lawson to Cecil street in Durham near NCCU after a tractor-trailer hit low hanging powerlines, which caused a transformer to blow out. Find an alternative route. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/FDSWDqDdln — Crystal Price (@CrystalWNCN) October 23, 2019

