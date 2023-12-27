DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police want drivers to avoid an area of north Durham after they said Wednesday morning’s storms caused a tree and powerlines to fall in the roadway.

At 10:20 a.m., officers sent out a message asking drivers to avoid the 1400 block of North Magnum St. between West Knox Street and West Markham Street.

They said the road is closed until further notice.

The incident comes as central North Carolina received lots of rain Wednesday morning, and could expect more for the remainder of the day.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.