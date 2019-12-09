Downtown Durham restaurants help cook who lost his daughter to rare disease

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Several restaurants in downtown Durham are coming together to help out a cook who recently suffered a devastating loss.

Esau Escobedo works as a cook at Pizzeria Toro in downtown Durham.

Escobedo and his wife, Beberlin, recently lost their infant daughter, Ariana, just eight days before her first birthday.

Ariana suffered from a rare disease known as muscular hypotonia.

Escobedo’s family is from Guatemala and their wish is to have her buried there in the family plot.

However, Escobedo’s family does not have the money to make that happen.

That’s when his family at Pizzeria Toro decided to step in and help by creating a GoFundMe page for Escobedo’s family.

“When we heard about what had happened with his daughter, we couldn’t just sit by and let that just happen,” said Arturo Sanchez, a server and bartender at Pizzeria Toro. “We wanted to help in any way we could. We had the resources financially and we used this amazing restaurant community to get the word out.”

Other restaurants downtown have also donated to this cause.

Sanchez said Escobedo has worked at multiple other restaurants downtown and if you have had a meal downtown it is likely Escobedo or his family has helped prepare it.

Escobedo has also worked at Rue Cler, Mateo, JuJu, Pie Pushers, Hutchin’s Garage, and Dos Perros.

So far almost $7,000 has been raised but the goal is to raise $25,000.

Escobedo said he wants to thank the community for all the help they have given to his family.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

