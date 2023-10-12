DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Broadway Street. According to police, when officers arrived they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound near the 800 block of North Magnum Street.

Scene in Downtown Durham (CBS 17)

A second injured man had been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police say.

Construction workers at the site of a new apartment complex in downtown Durham told CBS 17 that they saw a man walking up Broadway St. when a car pulled up next to him.

According to the workers, the driver of the car got out and started shooting at the man who was walking. The man then ran through the construction site. They also said both men involved had guns on them.

Both victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at 919-560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.