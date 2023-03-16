DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, the Durham Police Department gave out top honors to officers and civilians working to make the city a safer place.

One Durham Police Investigator, Rayshawn Taylor, was honored for saving five lives in five different incidents over the course of a year.

“I think when you join law-enforcement, you’re not doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for the community, you’re doing it for the people who look up to you,” Taylor said.

From September 2020 to September 2021, Taylor helped save lives of people with two cardiac arrests, one overdose, a man shot in the leg and finally Durham K9 Daro, who was shot two years ago chasing an armed suspect.

“I saw he had an injury to his face and so I placed inside my police car and took him to the emergency vet,” Taylor said. “Shout out to being there at the right time, I love dogs, I did K9 in the military.”

Dozens of other officers received metals and awards for acts of service. To see the full list of honorees, see below: