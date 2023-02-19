DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Performing Arts Center made a big announcement Sunday — the shows for its 2023 and 2024 season.

Nederlander Organization, a theatre company based in New York City, officially presents Truist Broadway’s 2023 and 2024 season at DPAC, according to a release sent to CBS 17.

The newly-announced shows are listed in the release as follows:

MJ the Musical – Broadway’s Most Electrifying New Musical: Oct. 10 – 22, 2023

– Broadway’s Most Electrifying New Musical: Oct. 10 – 22, 2023 Funny Girl – Musical Theatre Comedy Heaven: Nov. 7 – 12, 2023

– Musical Theatre Comedy Heaven: Nov. 7 – 12, 2023 Girl from the North Country – Conor McPherson’s Acclaimed New Work Featuring the Music of Bob Dylan : Jan. 2 – 4, 2024

– Conor McPherson’s Acclaimed New Work Featuring the Music of Bob Dylan Jan. 2 – 4, 2024 Peter Pan – The Timeless Hit Musical Returns in a Brand-New National Tour: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024

– The Timeless Hit Musical Returns in a Brand-New National Tour: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024 Mrs. Doubtfire – The Funniest Musical of the Year: March 19 – 24, 2024

– The Funniest Musical of the Year: March 19 – 24, 2024 Disney’s The Lion King – The Show of a Lifetime: May 15 – June 9, 2024

– The Show of a Lifetime: May 15 – June 9, 2024 Mamma Mia! – The Global Smash Hit Musical Based on the Songs of ABBA: July 30 – Aug. 4, 2024

It has not yet been announced when tickets will go on sale for these shows.

Click here for more information about each show.